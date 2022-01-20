Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $663,174.42.

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

