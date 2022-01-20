Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Sells 1,239 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $46,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apria stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,612. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at $913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apria by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 144,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.