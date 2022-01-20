Insider Selling: Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CFO Sells 21,625 Shares of Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Avnet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

