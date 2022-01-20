Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 1,719 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CDNA stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

