Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 1,719 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CDNA stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $99.83.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Article: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.