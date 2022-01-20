Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells 6,084 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.81. 1,157,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,869. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

