Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 625,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,100. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.45.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.