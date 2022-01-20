Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.65. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.