Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Sells 37,568 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VITL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $699.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

