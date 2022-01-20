Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:INSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. 15,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,254,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

