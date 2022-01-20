Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ICL Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ICL Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICL opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

