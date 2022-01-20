Insured Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,289.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $17,289.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.73 or 0.07505116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.44 or 0.99683277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00065836 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007915 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,884,651 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.