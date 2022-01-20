Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $26.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

IAS opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

