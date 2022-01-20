Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,929,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,624,107,000 after buying an additional 1,912,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 637,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,804,074. The firm has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.