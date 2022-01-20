Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,385,000 after buying an additional 446,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,329,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,223,950 shares of company stock worth $92,550,680. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

