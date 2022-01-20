International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 220 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.50.

ICAGY opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

