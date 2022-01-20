Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.07 and its 200-day moving average is $343.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

