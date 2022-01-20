Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.