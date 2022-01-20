Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.09

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.