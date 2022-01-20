Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

