Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,350,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 77,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,136,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,984,023. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.03.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.