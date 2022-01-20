Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 670.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,328 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 2.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd owned about 0.16% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

TAN traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.67. 43,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

