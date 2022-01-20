Investors Buy High Volume of Summit Materials Put Options (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,265 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 698% compared to the average daily volume of 284 put options.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

NYSE SUM opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

