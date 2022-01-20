ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.30

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 9844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IS. Citigroup boosted their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Get ironSource alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.