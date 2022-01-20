iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)’s stock price were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.89 and last traded at $54.92. Approximately 58,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 54,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period.

