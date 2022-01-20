iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.00

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 135045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
