iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Gold Trust worth $48,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 292,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

