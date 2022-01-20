iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 55.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ IBTG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 1,176,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

