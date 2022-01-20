iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 62,720 shares.The stock last traded at $49.30 and had previously closed at $49.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 404.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,989,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

