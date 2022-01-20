iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

