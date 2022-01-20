iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 253,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,945,370 shares.The stock last traded at $67.07 and had previously closed at $67.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.99.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.