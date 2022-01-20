iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.27

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.27 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.