iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,784,000.

IVV stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $460.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,733. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

