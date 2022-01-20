iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.55

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 13246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,593,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.