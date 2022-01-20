Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.65

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 10019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 996.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Itron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

