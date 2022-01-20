J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,207,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.72.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

