J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JDW. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 934.06 ($12.74) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38). The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 908.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.