Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

