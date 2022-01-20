James Peyer Buys 10,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer bought 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer bought 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer bought 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

SNSE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,976. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

