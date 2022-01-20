Jana J. Litsey Sells 6,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HBAN stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

