Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,135.50 ($42.78) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,728.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,689.25. The company has a market cap of £71.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,165.50 ($43.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

