Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWMAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.