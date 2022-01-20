Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00).

SCHYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Sands China has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

