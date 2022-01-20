Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00).
SCHYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Sands China Company Profile
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
