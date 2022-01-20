Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of JRSH opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

