Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.38

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 31527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31.
In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $18,503,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $15,672,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $77,233,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $354,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
