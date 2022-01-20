John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty Purchases 50,000 Shares of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,737.75).

Appreciate Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,807. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Appreciate Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.26 ($0.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

Get Appreciate Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.90) price target on shares of Appreciate Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.