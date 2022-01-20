John Tognetti Purchases 61,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,835.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,045,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,242,546.56.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti purchased 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Tognetti acquired 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Tognetti acquired 400,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, John Tognetti acquired 24,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,456.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti acquired 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,642.80.

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

Shares of MRZ opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

