JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Down 0.9%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.34 and last traded at $61.34. Approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 10.08% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

