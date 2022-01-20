JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Neutral

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Alumina stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Alumina has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Get Alumina alerts:

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.