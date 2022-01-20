JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Experian (LON:EXPN) Target Price to GBX 4,000

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.57) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,158.33 ($43.09).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,061 ($41.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,448.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,255.11. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.