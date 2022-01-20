Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 5,027 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66.

On Monday, October 25th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00.

NYSE:ACN opened at $343.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.22. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

